Yakubu Leads Team Nigeria To Gold Medal Feat At CAT Qualifiers

The profile of young Nigeria tennis player, Nene Yakubu, has continued to rise as she recently helped the country to a gold medal at the recently concluded West/Central Africa CAT qualifiers.

Yakubu was the captain of the country’s U-12 team and won all her games while helping her teammates, Khadijat Mohammed and Success Ogunjobi, in the doubles as the country qualified for the main CAT championship in Morocco later in the year.

Yakubu won her singles game against Gabon 6-0, 6-0 before partnering with a teammate to win the double with the same scoreline. One of her teammates however made it 3-0 against Gabon with 6-0, 6-1 win in the other single game.

The eleven year old repeated the result against Togo 6-0, 6-0 in her single before winning the double 6-2, 6-2, although her teammate lost her game 6-4, 6-4, they team already done…