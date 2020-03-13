19 Eagles, Rohr ‘Doubtful’ For Sierra Leone Clashes

As many as 19 Super Eagles players may be doubtful for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clashes with Sierra Leone later this month due to the precautions against the deadly Coronavirus, Completesports.com reports.

Nigerian players in affected countries such as France, England, Italy, Germany and Spain might not be available for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers as a result of the rules guiding the highly infectious disease.

The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated a national Emergency Operations Centre at the highest level and is leading the national response.

It has also advised travelers to Nigeria, saying: “Travelers from countries with ongoing local transmission* but who show no symptoms on arrival should self-isolate at home for 14 days after arrival.

“If travelers from countries with ongoing local transmission* feel ill with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of arrival in…