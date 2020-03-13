Adegoke Seeks To Extend Dominance

2018 Commonwealth Games 100m finalist, Enoch Adegoke will be seeking his third consecutive blue ribband event win in the Nigerian athletics circuit Saturday at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) ‘Test The Track” meeting in Benin City, the Edo state capital ahead Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

Adegoke emerged winner in the 100m race at the Akure All Comers competition last month and the Ekiti Classics at the start of March, and the 20 year old who celebrated his birthday at the start of this week wants to make it a hat-trick of wins in Benin to lay down the gauntlet ahead of the athletcs event of the 20th National Sports Festival – Edo 2020, which starts later this month.

The meet in Benin is designed to test run the brand new tartan track at the ‘brand new’ Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium ahead of the Edo 2020 Festival and Adegoke, the fastest home-based athlete in the last two years will have to contend with perennial rivals Jerry Jakpa, Emmanuel Arowolo and Alaba…