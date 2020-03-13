CAF Postpones AFCON 2021 Qualifiers Over Coronavirus Fears 

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has postponed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Completesports.com reports.

CAF made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

The continent’s football governing body also postponed the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and Women’s 2020 AFCON qualifiers.

The body stated that a new date for the qualifiers will be announced later.

CAF had previously stated it would “maintain its schedule” until an African country was declared high-risk.

However, it had faced pressure from a number of countries in recent days and Kenya has barred sports competitors from travelling abroad.

The statement read: “Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO)…