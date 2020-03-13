Coronavirus Threatens Jushua’s Clash With Pulev

World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited homecoming to the United Kingdom may be scrapped due to the fears of the Coronavirus epidemic.

The Nigerian British boxer is set to fight Kubrat Pulev at the new Tottenham Stadium in London after almost two years on the road fighting Andy Ruiz Jr in New York and Saudi Arabia.

However, the fight which is meant to hold on June 20, and could be delayed or may not happen at all by concerns of the UK government over the Covid-19 (coronavirus) scare that has infected hundreds in the UK.

According to Joshua’s agent/promoter Eddie Hearn, he said he would rather cancel Anthony Joshua’s homecoming fight than deny fans the chance to see their boxing hero over Coronavirus.

“I cannot see how we can stage a fight behind closed doors with no crowd. ‘ Hearn declared.

“Can you imagine Anthony Joshua walking to fight Kubrat Pulev in front of you and me and [Sky…