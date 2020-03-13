Dybala Juventus Forward Denies Contracting Coronavirus

Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has denied reports that he has contracted coronavirus.

Rumours began circulating on Thursday that Dybala had tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: CAF Postpones AFCON 2021 Qualifiers Over Coronavirus Fears

One hundred and twenty-one of Juve staff members and players were put into self-isolation after it was revealed that defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for Covid-19.

Reacting to the reports, the No.10 delivered a message on social media, stating that he was ‘well’ but had gone into isolation as a precaution.

The post read: “Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm that I am well and in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for the messages and I hope you are well.”

After news emerged that Rugani contracted coronavirus earlier this week, Juventus released a statement via their website.

It read: “Following yesterday’s news relating to the footballer Daniele Rugani’s positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19,…