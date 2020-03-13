Europa: Ighalo Gets Highest Rating; Voted Man Of The Match In Man United’s Win Vs LASK

Odion Ighalo was voted Man of the Match and got the highest rating among Manchester United players following their 5-0 away win against LASK, in Thursday’s Europa League first leg round of 16 clash, Completesports.com reports.

The Man of the Match award and player ratings was done by The Mirror.

Ighalo marked his third start for United with a superb goal and provided the assist for Daniel James to make it 2-0.

And following his impressive performance, Ighalo got eight out of 10, in the ratings.

Commenting on Ighalo’s performance The Mirror wrote: “Sublime skill and finish for the opener, set up James for the second.”

Ighalo has now scored four goals in eight games in all competitions for United.

Man United’s player ratings Vs LASK:

Sergio Romero – 6

Brandon Williams – 7

Eric Bailly – 7

Harry Maguire – 7

Luke Shaw –…