Heineken®, proud sponsors of the UEFA Champions League for over two decades, delighted football fans to exclusive viewing experiences from the round of 16 matches on March 10 and 11. These included fixtures between RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, Atlanta vs Valencia, Liverpool vs Atletico, and PSG vs Dortmund. The match viewing experience is part […]

The post Football Fans Treated To Amazing Night Of Football At The Heineken House appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports