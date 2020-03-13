How Watford Ended Liverpool’s Premier League Unbeaten Run

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has revealed how the Hornets handed Liverpool their first Premier League defeat this season.

Prior to the shock 3-0 defeat to Watford, Liverpool looked like emulating Arsenal by going unbeaten in the league.

But a brace from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney saw Liverpool drop all three points at Vicarage Road.

And Kabasele insists it was no fluke after pre-match analysis had shown that Liverpool’s high-pressing, full-throttle attack can allow gaps to open up in defense.

“We believed in ourselves the week before,” Kabasele who joined Watford in 2016, told CNN Sport.

“All the training, all the preparation for the game, we were thinking that they will lose one game at one moment of the season, so why not (to) us? Especially at (our home) stadium, where we beat Man United, we drew against Arsenal and Tottenham.

“We noticed that they commit a lot of players in attack so…