Hudson-Odoi Feeling Well After Testing Positive To Coronavirus

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi who was earlier in the week diagnosed of Coronavirus, has assured his teammates, fans and general public that he is feeling well after successfully treating the virus symptoms.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, posted a selfie video on his Social Media platforms on Friday which was also published on Chelsea website. The 19 year old looked unruffled as he assured that he was doing well and looking forward to coming out of isolation with clean bill of health.

Hudson-Odoi tweeted on his Twitter handle on Friday:

“Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ ”

And he said in the short video: “Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from. I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“I hope…