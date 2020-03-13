I Got Tested For Covid-19 Virus, It’s Negative!

Amid a tide of fake media reports indicating that professional NBA

player Emmanuel Mudiay contracted the Covid-19 Virus have proven false.

Mudiay has been tested and the results were negative. He does not have the Coronavirus.

The Point Guard for Utah Jazz, took his Instagram page to to provide an update and informed his fans that he has been medically certified hale and hearty.

“Let me start off saying to everyone that reached out and to those who have been concerned, thank you for your positive words and prayers,” Mudiay’s Instagram post reads.

Also Read: Iwobi, Everton Teammates Observe Precautionary Measures Over Coronavirus

“Yesterday was a day I wish upon no one! I went and got tested for the Covid-19 virus as many of you know and got my results back, and by God’s grace, it was negative.”

Mudiay would also advise the public to be more serious with precautionary measures in the midst of…