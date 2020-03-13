Ighalo Not Considering Return To Super Eagles –Striker’s Brother

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo is not considering coming out of his self-imposed retirement from international football despite the increasing appeal in some quarters urging him to return to the national team, Completesports.com reports

This was revealed to Complete Sports in a telephone conversation with the footballer’s brother, Moses Ighalo following the latest appeal made by former Super Eagles skipper, Nwankwo Kanu urging the former Watford forward to reconsider playing for Nigeria.

Ighalo has been in superb form since joining Manchester United on loan in January with the player having scored three goals in seven outings prompting Kanu to moot the idea of luring the player out of retirement to play for the Eagles.

According to Kanu – a two-time African Footballer of the year, “Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age.”

