Iwobi’s Everton Teammate On Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus Fears

A teammate of Alex Iwobi at Everton has undertaken a period of self-isolation after he reported a high temperature on Thursday night following the coronavirus outbreak, Completesports.com reports.

Everton made this known in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

According to the club, the player whose name was not mentioned, will be in self-isolation for seven days.

The club pointed out that other members of the first-team squad are not in self-isolation.

Also, it stated that facilities at the club will be closed until further notice.

The statement read: “To clarify our earlier statement, Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days.

“In line with Government guidelines no other players are…