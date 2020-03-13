Lagos Dominate, Ojo Emerges Overall Best Athlete

The maiden edition of Maltina School Games came to a glorious end last night as 17 years Joy Ojo of Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior High School emerged as the Overall Best Athlete of the National finals that was rounded up at the Sports Complex of Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

The budding star won three gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4x 100 meters race to become the first winner of the major prize and earned for herself a scholarship to any Federal University of choice.

Aside Ojo’s feat, Lagos State also emerged as the overall winner of the 1st Maltina School Games with 21 gold, 15 silver and five bronze medals just as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) placed second with four gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze. Kano State were third with 4 gold, and six bronze medals while Anambra won three gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

