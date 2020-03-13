Mata Loving Bruno, Ighalo Link-Up

Juan Mata says everyone at Manchester United is “very happy” to have both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo on board, after the pair made yet another impact on a victory for the Reds.

In Thursday’s 5-0 win over LASK in Austria, Ighalo scored a stunning first-half goal – sublimely set up by Fernandes – before feeding Daniel James to double United’s advantage early in the second period.

“It’s great to have Bruno in the team, and also Odion who is scoring in almost every single game that he plays,” Mata told MUTV.

“They’re great guys, and we’re very happy now with them in the team.”



Expanding on his Iberian interaction with Fernandes, our Spanish no.8 said of the Portuguese no.18: “I think we understand football in the same way.

“We like to play the same way, passing and moving and giving…