NBB Of C To Confer GOtv With Biggest Boxing Award

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has announced plans to bestow on GOtv, sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night, with its biggest boxing award for continued support towards the development of boxing in the country.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, NBB of C President, at a press conference to announce GOtv Boxing Night 21, slated for 12 April at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Ladipo lauded GOtv for remaining steadfast in the effort to revamp boxing in Nigeria, explaining that the scale of the sponsors’ investment in the sport is unprecedented. He also commended the organisers, Flykite Productions.

Ladipo also called on other corporate organisations to emulate GOtv by supporting boxing promotions in the country.

“If only we have two or more corporate organisations doing what GOtv is doing, Nigerian boxing will be in a much better state. I…