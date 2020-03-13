Ndidi Handed Big Boost In EPL Top Tackler Race As Injury Lays Ricardo Off

Wilfred Ndidi has been given a huge boost in the race to become the top tackler in the Premier League this season following a long-term injury to Leicester City team-mate, Ricardo Pereira, Completesports.com reports.

Ricardo who is currently on top of the top-tackler’s chart is out for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign after the Leicester right-full-back suffered an ACL injury in Aston Villa rout on Monday.

The defender was a victim of an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Villa in the English Premier League encounter which saw the Foxes spank the Villains 4-0 at King Power Stadium.

Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers said: “We’ve got Ricardo Pereira who will be out for the rest of the season. He had a challenge and has hurt his ACL. He’s not had an operation.

“He’s…