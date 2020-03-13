Osimhen Targets 14th Ligue 1 Goal, Looks To End Three-Game Drought

Victor Osimhen will be looking to return to scoring ways for Lille when they go on the road trip against Brest for a Ligue 1 tie on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen had gone three games without a goal since netting Lille’s only goal in a 1-2 home loss to Marseille last month which was his 13th Ligue 1 goal after 27 appearances.

It was the second time the Nigerian international has featured in three back-to-back Ligue 1 games without scoring having previously gone without a goal in games against Toulouse, Bordeaux and Marseille last year.

In fact, that scoreless run in three Ligue 1 games was punctuated with another scoreless UEFA Champions League game against Valencia.

Surprisingly, Lille had won their last three games against Toulouse, Nantes and most recently Lyon with Osimhen playing all 90 minutes…