Partey Attracting Interest From Arsenal After Impressing Against Liverpool

Arsenal are considering a summer swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey after he impressed in his side’s Champions League win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

Partey, 26, is thought to be at the top of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s summer wishlist after catching the eye in Atleti’s 3-2 comeback win in the second-leg last 16 win at Anfield.

The Ghanaian will be available for £45m in the summer due to his release clause and such a price will tempt Arteta into making an approach for the midfielder.

It is likely there will be a number of new arrivals at the Emirates in the summer as Arteta prepares ahead of his first full campaign in charge of the North London side.

It is believed Arteta may have started negotiations early in acquiring Partey’s services after a source at Atletico told the Daily Telegraph there had…