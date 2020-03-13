Premier League Suspended Until April 3 Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Premier League, the Football League and the Women’s Super League and Championship have suspended all matches until 3 April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the revelation on Thursday night that several Premier League clubs have members of staff, including players and coaches, who are displaying symptoms of the virus.

The Football Association has also announced that the two England friendlies due to be played at the end of March, against Denmark and Italy at Wembley, have been called off, saying that “refunds will be processed to all ticket buyers within 14 working days”.

In Europe, UEFA has announced the postponement of all pending fixtures in the Champions League and Europa League to an as yet unspecified date.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England….