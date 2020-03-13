Should Man United Striker Return To Super Eagles?

This is Completesports.com’s poll exercise on Odion Ighalo. Read through and vote for or against an appeal for his return to the Nigeria team, the Super Eagles.

Following his shock January transfer deadline day move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua to Premier League giants Manchester United, Ighalo has so far impressed.

Ighalo has made seven appearances for United, scoring three goals in all competitions.

And impressive showings have not gone unnoticed by some big names in football.

Former assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Steve McClaren, described Ighalo as the perfect number for the Red Devils.

McClaren stated this while analysing Ighalo’s performance in United’s 3-0 FA Cup win against Derby County where he netted a brace.

“Everybody needs a number nine. Everybody needs a target,” the former England head coach said on Sky Sports.

“There can be runners but there has to be a vocal…