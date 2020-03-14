Abe Japan PM Confident Tokyo Olympics Will Go Ahead As Planned

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed confidence that the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in July, despite worries over the coronavirus.

However Abe added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have the final decision whether Tokyo 2020 goes ahead.

“We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned,” Abe said.

Japan has had more than 1,400 cases and 28 deaths resulting from coronavirus.

The Tokyo Games is expected to cost about 1.35 trillion yen (£10.26bn), organisers said in December.

The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start in Fukushima on 26 March.

The recent torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators, before the rest of the relay in Greece was suspended to avoid attracting crowds.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike…