Chelsea Keep Tabs On Chukwueze Ahead Summer Transfer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze in the summer.

Chelsea are looking for wingers to replace Pedro and Willian who are likely to leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Dortmund’s England star Jadon Sancho but according to report by Germany-based publication OneFootball, Chelsea have set their sights on signing Chukwueze.

Dortmund are likely to ask around £120m to sell Sancho in the summer which could be much for the Blues to pay.

Villarreal reportedly rejected a €35m bid tabled by Liverpool to sign Chukwueze in January.

