FG Yet To Give Me, Others House Reward 26 Years After Promise

Christian Chukwu, MFR, has lamented that 26 years after helping the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, the Federal Government is yet to fulfill its promise of rewarding them with a house each.

‘Chairman’ Chukwu spoke exclusively to Completesports.com in an interview at his Enugu residence.

The Super Eagles first won the African Cup on March 22, 1980 in Lagos after an emphatic 3-0 thumping of the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Alhaji Shehu Shagari was President of Nigeria then and he promptly rewarded the players and their officials with 504 Saloon car each and a house each at Festac, Lagos.

But in 1994, General Sani Abacha, who mounted Nigeria leadership throne on 17th November, 1993, was in power when the Super Eagles went to Tunisia, saw and conquered, making it the second time Nigeria would lift the most coveted trophy on the African continent.

An elated Abacha, obviously…