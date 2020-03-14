Flamingos Outclass Guinea; To Face Ghana In Play-off

Nigeria’s Flamingos defeated Guinea 5-1 in their 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier second leg first round tie at the Agege Stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Flamingos qualify to the final qualifying round 11-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 6-1 in Conakry.

They will now take on rivals Ghana in the Play-off in May.

Also Read: Inter Milan Unlikely To Activate Option To Buy Moses

On the stroke of half-time the Flamingos had a player sent off as Olamide Bolaji was given her marching orders for a poor challenge.

Imuran Rofiat fired the Flamingos in front in the 27th minute off a brilliant pass from Chinyere Kalu.

Taiwo Lawal doubled the lead for the hosts on 33 minutes off a fine assist from Oluwabunmi Oladeji

With five minutes left in the first half Lawal scored her second goal to make it 3-0 in favour of the Flamingos.

Guinea pulled a goal back from the penalty spot through Diallo…