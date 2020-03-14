How Jealousy From Teammates Pushed Me Out Of Real Madrid

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Nicholas Anelka has claimed that he struggled at Real Madrid because some of the squad were jealous of him, reports the Sun.

Anelka spent one season with Madrid after he joined from Arsenal in 1999 for a then-record fee of £22.3million.

Also Read: West Ham Vice-Chairman Wants EPL Season Declared Null And Void Over Coronavirus Pandemic

After failing to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, Anelka left to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2000.

And recalling his experience with the Spanish giants Amelia said: “My life at Real Madrid was made difficult from day one because I was an outsider and many people did not want me to sign.

“The Spanish players at the club, particularly Hierro and Raul, are very close.

“So when I came in as a big money signing and took Raul’s place in the team – there were problems.”

Also, former Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque revealed that…