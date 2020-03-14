Ighalo Sends ‘Goodwill Message’ To Man United Fans

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo hopes to be back playing football in three weeks after Premier League football was initially postponed until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The overwhelming sentiment is that a return will not likely be before May, with a Premier League emergency meeting set to take place on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is already recovering from Covid-19 having tested positive on Thursday, a diagnosis which was the catalyst to the Premier League season’s suspension.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for Covid-19, and is recovering well in isolation.

Ighalo on Saturday took to Twitter to deliver a hopeful message of a quick return.

“See you guys in 3 weeks, pls [sic] be safe,” said the 30-year-old.



