Inter Milan Unlikely To Activate Option To Buy Moses

Inter Milan are unlikely to activate their option to buy Victor Moses at the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Moses linked up with the Nerazzurri on a six-month loan with €10m option to buy from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to a report Sempreinter.com, Inter Milan only brought the winger in to be a stopgap and are unlikely to buy him on a permanent basis.



Moses has made four league appearances for the former European champions since arriving at the club.

The 29-year-old spent time on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce before reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter.

Moses was the first-choice right-wing back at Stamford bridge under the Italian, playing 78 times over his two seasons at the club, including 34 Premier League appearances in the title winning 2016/17 campaign.

