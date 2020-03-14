Linekar Hails Odion Ighalo’s ‘Wonder Goal’ Against LASK

Gary Linekar has heaped plaudits on Odion Ighalo following the Nigerian forward’s sublime goal in Manchester United’s 5-0 Europa League win against Austrian club, LASK on Thursday night.

Ighalo had opened the scoring in United’s 5-0 win at LASK on Thursday night with a marvellous effort.

The Nigerian juggled the ball neatly outside the area before ushering it into his stride and hitting a brilliant left foot drive past the goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has now netted four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils since his lion move from China and is looking like the real deal.

Because of coronavirus fears the game in Austria was played behind closed doors meaning fans were not able to witness his strike.

Former United midfielder Ince saw this as grounds to imply that Ighalo would not have scored that goal had there been a crowd watching him.

“Here he juggles it three times and fires it into the top corner,” Ince said at half-time on BT Sport.



