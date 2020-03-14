Liverpool Set To Be Awarded Premier League Title

Liverpool are still likely to be given the Premier League title, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned.

There are mounting fears it would be impossible to complete the 2019-20 season this summer.

According to a report in Telegraph sport, there is no regulation govering what happens if the present campaign is curtailed, but senior club executive revealed on Friday night that there was little ­opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp’s men their first English title for 30 years following what threatened to be the longest suspension of the professional game since the secind world war.

Leaders Liverpool are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and two more victories for the Anfield club will give them the title.

The coronavirus hiatus is in danger of plunging football in England into anarchy, with governing bodies and…