LMC Suspends Match Commissioner Over Failure To Implement Safety % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % %

The League Management Company has suspended the match commissioner for the Nigeria Professional League matchday 23 encounter between Nasarawa United and Katsina United, which was played last weekend at the Lafia Township Stadium , where the home team defender Chineme Martins slumped and died.

The match commissioner, Christain Mbah from the Enugu State Football Association was suspended as a result of his failure to implement the medical and safety protocols contained in the league rules.

The league body also suspended league matches at the Lafia stadium “until medical requirements and measures stipulated in the League Rules are fully complied with.”

Martins died after slumping in the first half of the match, which ended 3-0 in favour of the home side.

The defender was not given adequate medical attention while he was unconscious on the field, while the ambulance that was to take him to the hospital failed to…