McGregor UFC Star Loses Aunt To Suspected Coronavirus

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has been left heartbroken after his aunt died of suspected coronavirus.

McGregor posted a heartfelt tribute to his late relative as he vented his anger on the coronavirus on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @tunneltotowers.

“A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio.

“Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.

“I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f**king virus. What the f**k is happening.

“I took my family to Bull Island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f**k! Lord thank you.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love…