Mikel Calls For Turkish Season To Be Cancelled Amid Coronavirus

Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi says he does not feel comfortable playing football amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has urged authorities in Turkey to cancel the rest of the season.

Top leagues across Europe and around the world have been postponed amid concerns regarding the spread of Coronavirus.

The Turkish Super Lig is however still on with games scheduled to take place this weekend.

Mikel’s Trabzonspor will face Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.



The 32-year-old admits to feeling uncomfortable at being forced to take the field against his will.

He has posted on social media: “There is more to life than football.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as…