Ojekunle Eager To Shine In NLO Club Udala FC With Redknapp’s Tips

Udala FC new coach Folabi Ojekunle says he learned great coaching tips from former Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp, and is now eager to bring the experience to bear in at the Nationwide League One [NLO] side, Complesports.com reports.

Ojekunle signed a one year contract with the club and was presented to the media and supporters of the club in Awka, Anambra State.

Ojekunle who has had coaching spells with Jegede Babes, Babanawa FC and ABS Ilorin, holds an UEFA B coaching License.

“I worked with Luton Town and Aquinas FC in Belfast, Northern Ireland,” Ojekunle told Completesports.com.

“From there, I moved to Tottenham Hotspur where I worked under the famous Harry Redknapp as Scouting Coach.

“I must say I learnt a lot from him. You don’t work under great coaches without learning a lot, and I must say I’m here to bring to bear at Udala FC what I learned under Redknapp.”

Before penning a deal with Udala FC, coach Ojekunle…