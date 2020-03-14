Ronaldinho Wins 5-Aside Tournament In Prison, Scores Five Goals

Legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldinho won a five-aside futsal prison football tournament in Paraguay with he and his teammates winning a 16kg suckling Pig as their prize.

According to GlobeEsporte.com in Brazil, Ronaldinho’s team won 11-2 in the final, with the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner netting five goals and providing six assists.

The tournament is organised annually for inmates at Agrupacion Especializada, in Paraguay.

It had been reported that Ronaldinho could only participate if he didn’t score any goals.

As reported by Marca, the former Barcelona star was arrested last Thursday in the country when he and his brother attempted to enter using falsified Paraguayan passports.

The fake passport shows the former star’s correct name, birthplace, and birthdate, but it falsely prints that he is a naturalised citizen of Paraguay.

A court decision on Saturday then kept the two Brazilians in preventive…