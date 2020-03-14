Solskjaer Hints At Ighalo Permanent Transfer After Wonder Goal Vs LASK

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he may look to sign on loan striker Odion Ighalo permanently in the summer transfer window, after another impressive performance against LASK in Thursday’s Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo netted again in Uniteds’ Europa League last-16 first-leg 5-0 win over LASK.

The 30-year-old scored the first goal after brilliantly juggling the ball after Bruno Fernandes’ pass and drilling in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area.

He also assisted Daniel James for the second goal before United added further efforts through Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira in the last 10 minutes.

The goal took Ighalo’s tally to four in eight games in all competitions.

And Solskjaer has now hinted that he may look to make Ighalo’s switch permanent, insisting that they will still need the skillset that the former…