West Ham Vice-Chairman Wants EPL Season Declared Null And Void 

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has suggested that this season’s Premier League should be declared “null and void” if it can’t be finished due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday the Premier League postponed all fixtures until April 4 at the earliest due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Chukwu: FG Yet To Give Me, Others House Reward 26 Years After Promise

But some clubs feel the campaign will not be restarted again during the current season.

Liverpool are currently just two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years but Brady feels that if games cannot be completed then the outcome of this year’s title race and relegation battle should be revoked.



Writing in The Sun, the West Ham official, who will be part of a Premier League emergency meeting on Thursday, said: “Suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty.

“There is no dodging the possibility…