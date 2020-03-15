Basel’s OCampo Beats Ighalo To Europa League POTW Award

Basel midfielder Samuele Ocampo has been named Europa League Player of the Week, beating Manchester United’ Odion Ighalo to the prize, reports Complestesports.com.

Ocampo picked the award following his impressive performance in Basel’s 3-0 away win against German club, Eintract Frankfurt.

He scored his side’s opening goal and also bagged an assist in the game.

Ighalo opened scoring in Manchester United’s 5-0 away win against Austrian outfit, LASK with a sublime effort.

The 30-year-old was however named in the Europa League team of the week for the second consecutive time.

