Coronavirus: Collins, Paderborn Players To Be Tested

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins and the rest of SC Paderborn 07 squad will today be tested after one of their players became the first player in the German Bundesliga to test positive for Coronavirus that has ravaged the world.

Defender Luca Kilian from Paderborn became the first player in the Bundesliga to test positive for Coronavirus Friday.

Head coach steffen Baumgart was earlier given the all-clear from the disease.

The Bundesliga club announced Saturday’s test on their players and staff.

“The health of our players and employees continues to be an absolute priority. We will do everything we can to keep the illness within limits and to provide our players and employees with the best possible medical care and support,” said Sport director Martin Przondziono.

