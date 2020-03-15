Falcao Backs Mikel, Wants Turkish Super Lig To Be Suspended

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has been backed by Colombian striker Radamel Falcao on his demand for the Turkish Super Lig to be suspended.

Mikel recently called for the Turkish Super Lig to be postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus which has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide and left hundreds of thousands infected.

Top European leagues such as English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 have been suspended.

However, matches in the Super Lig will be played behind closed doors until the end of April which is a cause for concern for Mikel, who plays for Trabzonspor.



“There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation,” Mikel said on his official Instagram account.

“Everyone should be home with their…