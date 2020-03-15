Hargreaves Urges Manchester United To Sign Ndidi

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has urged the club to sign Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi rom Leicester City this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for new players in the summer despite the arrival of Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes in January.

Hargreaves believes that the former Premier League champions need three key new signings include Ndidi to challenge for the title next season.



” I think they need an Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have (Paul) Pogba and (Bruno) Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“If you can have a (Jadon) Sancho – they need a right-winger – Sancho playing off the right hand would make a huge difference.

“I think they also need a left-sided center-back. They have Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly but…