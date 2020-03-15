Ighalo Happy To Take £6m Pay Cut To Join Utd On Permanent Transfer

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo will be happy to take a £6 million pay cut to make his Machester United move a permanent one, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo joined United on January deadline day loan transfer as a stopgap striker for the rest of the season.

But after scoring four goals in eight appearances already, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that deal could turn into a full-time move.

And according to The Sun Ighalo, 30, is prepared to take a 50 per cent pay cut to stay at the club he loves.

The former Watford striker earns £240,000 a week with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo knows United chiefs will not stump up the same salary if a deal is done — and he has no problem with that.

His Shanghai contract runs until New Year’s Eve 2021 but United do have the option to buy in the next window, under…