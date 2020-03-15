Onazi Bags Assist In Denizlispor Home Win Vs Genclerbirligi

Ogenyi Onazi provided the assist which led to Denizlispor goal in their 1-0 home win against Genclerbirligi in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig (top-flight), Completesports.com reports.

Onazi set up Hugo Rodallega to score the game’s only goal in the 54th minute to secure the win.

He was later replaced in the 90th minute for Muhammet Ozkal.

It was a return to the first eleven for Onazi who came off the bench in Denizlispor’s 2-2 draw at Fenerbahce last Saturday.

The game was Onazi’s sixth in the league this season for Denizlispor.

The club are now unbeaten in their last three league games, winning two and drawing one.

With the victory, Denizlispor are now in 10th position on 31 points, six points above the relegation zone in the 18-team league table.

On Sunday, Trabzonspor parading Nigerian duo John Mikel Obi and Anthony…