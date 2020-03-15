Onazi laments absence of Denizlispor Fans In Home Win

Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has described the absence of Denizlispor fans in their 1-0 home win against Genclerbirligi in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig tie as tough, Completesports.com reports

Denizlispor Home tie against Genclerbirligi was player behind closed-doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the absence of their fans, Denizlispor emerge victorious thanks to Hugo Rodallega goal off Onazi assist.

Reacting to the win Onazi however commented on the importance of the fans not being at the stadium, while advising them to be safe.

“Great game! Great win. It was tough to play without our fans in the stadium but it’s all for everyone’s safety. Stay safe out there people,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

It was a return to the first eleven for Onazi who came off the bench in Denizlispor’s 2-2 draw at Fenerbahce last Saturday.

The game was Onazi’s sixth for Denizlispor in the…