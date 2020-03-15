One Death Too Many! –Segun Odegbami writes Late Chinese Martins

Nigerians love their number one sport.

They also love their national football teams, particularly the Super Eagles, with a passion.

The rest of the world appreciates what Nigerian players bring to the table of football – exuberance, speed, power and raw dribbling skills when they have the freedom to express them. The evidence is in the ceaseless hunt for the best Nigerian players all over the world.

Forget about official statistics because they don’t reflect the true position with Nigeria. In 2020, at the rate Nigerian players are being shepherded abroad by agents and scouts, the country will be amongst the top 5 countries on earth with the most footballers outside their country.

Nigeria could be a truly great footballing nations, but the problem is that they do not treat and nurse their domestic football the way they should, otherwise, by 2020, Nigeria would have won the World Cup once, and be counted comfortably amongst the top ten countries in the world in all…