Plateau Pip Nasarawa 2-1; Extend Lead At The Top

Plateau United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard fought 2-1 home win against Nasarawa United at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Amos Gyang put the home team ahead from the spot in the 27th minute, while Chinedu Ohanachom equalised five minutes before the break.

Ibrahim Mustapha netted the winner for Plateau United eight minutes from time.

Plateau United now top the table with 46 points from 24 matches.

Second placed Rivers United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Chinonso Eziekwe scored the decisive goal six minutes before the break.



Lobi Stars failed to record a win for the second consecutive game after going down to a 2-0 defeat to Heartland in Okigwe.

Pascal Eze put Heartland ahead three minutes before the break, while Chukwuemeka Obioma added the second in the 69th minute.

