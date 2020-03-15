Spurs Defender Vertoghen’s Family Held At Knifepoint By Burglars

The family of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen were threatened at knifepoint by masked raiders during a burglary on his north London home.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when Vertonghen was in Germany for the second leg of Spurs’ Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig.

The burglars broke into the property before confronting the player’s wife and children and stealing a “number of items”.

A spokesman for Spurs said the family were going through a “terribly traumatic time”.

Police confirmed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while his wife and children were inside.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time,” said a Spurs spokesperson.

“We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

A Met…