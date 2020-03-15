Tottenham Hotspur Emerge Favourite For £20m-Rated Eze

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged clear favourites to sign Queens Park Rangers England-born Nigerian £20million-rated midfielder Eberechi Eze, Completesports.com reports.

Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring Eze,21, for some time, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino showing interest prior to his sacking in November.

Also Read: Falcao Backs Mikel, Wants Turkish Super Lig To Be Suspended

And according to the Sun, current manager Jose Mourinho is now looking to strengthen his midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window and is likely to make a bid for Eze.

QPR’s high valuation of the creative midfielder is said to have put off Sheffield United and Crystal Palace who were also interested in signing him.

It is reported that Spurs may tempt QPR with a player swap package in order to land Eze’s signature.

Eze’s current deal with the Championship runs out in 2021 but a transfer to another London…