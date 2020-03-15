Valencia ‘s Garay Confirms Coronavirus Status; Club Confirm Five Cases

Valencia and Argentina centre-back Ezequiel Garay has personally revealed that he has contracted Coronavirus, while the Laliga club confirmed that five persons in their fold have tested positive to the Covid-19 virus.

Garay, who underwent a surgery last month on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that could lay him out of action for the rest of the season, says he has started 2020 ‘badly’.

The defender announced his latest health situation on his Instagram page on Sunday and is now on isolation while receiving treatment from health authorities.

“It is clear I have started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for coronavirus but feel very well. Now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities and, for now, be isolated,” Garay stated.

Valencia published an official statement on their website on Sunday, confirming five cases at the club but didn’t disclose names.

“Valencia CF inform that five positive cases of the COVID-19…