Warren Denies Fury Doping Allegations

Frank Warren has strongly denied allegations Tyson Fury’s team bribed a farmer to lie about his failed drugs test in 2015.

The Mail on Sunday alleged a member of Fury’s team agreed to pay the farmer, Martin Carefoot, £25,000 in return for a signed testimony that Fury failed his 2015 drug test because of eating wild boar.

“When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

Fury was given a backdated two-year ban for the failure and returned to the ring in December 2017; in February of this year, he defeated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight title and cement his position as one of the best in his sport.

The Mail report alleges Fury’s team…